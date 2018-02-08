Chill out, Philly: Eagles parade officials urge “common sense” after fan unrest

After fans of the Philadelphia Eagles literally tore up their city in the wake of the team’s first-ever Super Bowl win on Sunday, officials in the City of Brotherly Love are urging attendees at today’s victory parade to be on their best behavior —and be prepared for long lines, large crowds, and cold temperatures.

“Please exercise common sense and patience when you arrive,” the city tweeted from its official Twitter account, saying safety is Philadelphia’s top priority.

Welcome to Philadelphia, home to the 2018 Super Bowl Champions! Safety is our number one priority during the #EaglesParade. Please exercise common sense and patience when you arrive. There will be long periods of standing, walking, and large crowds ➡️ https://t.co/52bmM0nSfc pic.twitter.com/s7V070UiUO — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) February 8, 2018

That sentiment was echoed by Philadelphia’s mayor, Jim Kenney, in a tweet in which he said the parade will be the largest gathering in the city’s history. “Please be patient,” Kenney tweeted.

We’re now only one day from what is sure to be one of the largest gatherings in the history of our city. We expect long lines everywhere. Please be patient. Wear warm clothing and expect to walk a lot. Bring snacks. #EaglesParadepic.twitter.com/WV8iR8Fg2d — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) February 7, 2018

Officials are also urging attendees to sign up for free parade text alerts by texting “ReadyEagles” to 888-777. The parade kicks off 11 a.m. at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, and moves north toward the Philadelphia Art Museum. You can view the full route here.CZ