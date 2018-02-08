advertisement
Chill out, Philly: Eagles parade officials urge “common sense” after fan unrest

[Photo: Flickr user Lorie Shaull]

After fans of the Philadelphia Eagles literally tore up their city in the wake of the team’s first-ever Super Bowl win on Sunday, officials in the City of Brotherly Love are urging attendees at today’s victory parade to be on their best behavior—and be prepared for long lines, large crowds, and cold temperatures.

“Please exercise common sense and patience when you arrive,” the city tweeted from its official Twitter account, saying safety is Philadelphia’s top priority.

That sentiment was echoed by Philadelphia’s mayor, Jim Kenney, in a tweet in which he said the parade will be the largest gathering in the city’s history. “Please be patient,” Kenney tweeted.

Officials are also urging attendees to sign up for free parade text alerts by texting “ReadyEagles” to 888-777. The parade kicks off 11 a.m. at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, and moves north toward the Philadelphia Art Museum. You can view the full route here.CZ

