German artist Paula Modersohn-Becker is getting the Google Doodle treatment

Paula Modersohn-Becker may have only sold three paintings during her life, but her work continues to resonate with artists today. On what would have been the German artist’s 142nd birthday, Google is paying tribute to one of the lesser-known, but equally important icons of modern art.

Modersohn-Becker’s parents wanted her to become a teacher, sent her to cooking school to prepare for life as a wife, and told her to abandon her “egotism.” She ignored them, determined to “become somebody,” painting day and night to become one of the era’s most prolific artists. In 1906 alone, she painted 80 pictures, focusing on fruits, flowers, and everyday women, whom she frequently painted nude as they slept, breastfed, and gardened. Her work helped give rise to the modernist movement, alongside her better-known peers, Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse. Sadly, Modersohn-Becker’s career was cut short when she died 18 days after giving birth to her daughter at the age of 31.

Google’s Doodle for Modersohn-Becker was created by Golden Cosmos, a Berlin-based artduo. The illustration features Modersohn-Becker at work, brush and flowers in hand, with four completed works behind her.

