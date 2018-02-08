advertisement
  6:12 am

Chinese police are using surveillance glasses to identify people

The smart glasses feature cameras that can capture the image of a person in front of the wearer. That image is then checked against China’s state database of known suspects on the spot and reveals the name of the person to the officer as well as the person’s address, reports the BBC. The smart glasses have already helped capture seven individuals wanted by Chinese authorities; however, concerns remain that such facial recognition tech could be used against political dissidents in the future.MG

