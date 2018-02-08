Now Reddit is banning its “deepfakes” face-swap porn community

The social news site has banned the popular subreddit where the AI-generated fake porn was primarily shared, reports the Guardian. “Deepfake” porn refers to pornographic videos that use computer algorithms to place the faces of celebrities onto the bodies of porn stars, thus making it look as if an actress is engaging in porn videos. In a statement Reddit said:
“Reddit strives to be a welcoming, open platform for all by trusting our users to maintain an environment that cultivates genuine conversation. As of February 7, 2018, we have made two updates to our site-wide policy regarding involuntary pornography and sexual or suggestive content involving minors. These policies were previously combined in a single rule; they will now be broken out into two distinct ones. Communities focused on this content and users who post such content will be banned from the site.”
Reddit’s ban of the deepfakes forum follows Pornhub’s and Twitter’s ban of sharing deepfake videos on their platforms earlier this week.MG