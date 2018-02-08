Amazon will start delivering Whole Foods groceries to Prime members

On Thursday the company announced that it will add Whole Foods groceries to its Prime Now service in four cities: Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, and Virginia Beach, reports Reuters. Prime Now delivers products to Amazon customers within two hours of ordering. Customers will be able to get their Whole Foods grub within two hours for free or within one hour for an additional fee of $7.99 per order. Amazon purchased Whole Foods last year and since then has been using the acquisition to change the way people shop for groceries. Though Whole Foods Prime deliveries are only available in four cities at the moment, it’s likely Amazon will quickly expand on the number of locales sooner rather than later.MG