Who: Cao Shu

Why we care: Whether or not art history was your jam in college, Cao Shu’s short film is undeniably fascinating. Cao, a filmmaker and teacher at China Academy of Art, seamlessly stitches together millenniums worth of art styles, from ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics to contemporary art–all centered on just a regular day in the life of the film’s central character.

Watching someone sit, drink, and smoke a cigarette has never been more captivating.