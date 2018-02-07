Popping Fake Pimples Is The New Fidget Spinner

Who: Billy and Summer Pierce

Why we care: There’s a special section of the internet reserved for those “oddly satisfying” videos. Dig a little deeper past people squishing gooey substances and you’ll find something a tad more gag-inducing but still strangely pleasant: popping zits and cysts. Billy and Summer Pierce are capitalizing on that with their Pop It Pal, a silicon slab with 15 “pimples” you can squeeze.

Given the massive popularity of fidget spinners last year, the Pop It Pal is certainly an interesting, if not a little gross, next-gen solution for people with idle hands.

