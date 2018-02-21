Five Ways To Improve Your Small Startup’s Cash Flow

Bootstrapping a small business or setting yourself up as a full-time solopreneur usually means taking some financial risks–and, for a while anyway, a few financial hits. Some are necessary investments in your long-term success; others may be due to inefficiencies or poor strategy in those crucial early days. Here are a few ways to rev up cash flow when every penny counts.

1. Look Ahead Six To 12 Months

Entrepreneurs tend to be optimists, so learn how to use the forecasting tools in your accounting software to figure out how much cash is really coming into the business and how much you’ll need to pay for planned costs, like new equipment purchases and talent you expect to add.

If you don’t have the time, ask your accountant to do it for you; it’ll be money well spent. “Small-business owners are so busy running their businesses that they are not really thinking about two, three, or four months from now,” says Dave Kurrasch, president of the consultancy Global Payments Advisors. “They are just thinking about getting through today.”

That’s a real risk, he believes. It’s wiser to plot out a six- to 12-month forecast of how much cash you expect to have flowing through your business by then. If you’re selling T-shirts, that means looking at how many shirts you’re likely to sell, what revenue you’re likely to produce, and when you’ll get it. This will tell you whether you can afford to restock the T-shirts now or if you need to wait a while.

Related: How To Turn Your Five-Figure Freelance Career Into A Six-Figure Startup

2. Find Ways To Accelerate Payments

It’s easy to let invoicing slide when you’re busy, but that’s dangerous. Your cash flow will improve if you establish a regular discipline of invoicing, collecting payments, and getting them into the bank, Kurrasch adds. “If you can invoice a customer frequently and on time, you’re better off,” he says.

Letting your invoicing slip by even a week because you’re swamped can put you in a cash crunch. Your client’s payment period starts from the date on the invoice. To get paid more quickly, use tools that let you accept credit cards, such as Square or Apple Pay. Scanning checks remotely through mobile payment tools that let you deposit them directly in the bank can help, too. Some invoicing platforms also let you accept credit cards or ACH payments (automatic debits from customers’ bank accounts).