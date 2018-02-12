How To Raise Your Small Business’s Prices Without Getting Burned

Raising your prices takes courage, but it’s often the only way to grow revenue when you’re a freelancer, solopreneur, or running a small service business. But it’s possible to do it without losing your clients–here’s exactly how.

Step 1: Figure Out Where You’re Most Profitable

When you first start out, it may be worthwhile to take on clients that aren’t very profitable to get some cash flowing and build momentum. Taking on a well-known client you can mention in your marketing or someone influential who can refer you to new business, even at slightly less than you want to charge, can help you get established—even if you’re barely breaking even.

But after a while, it doesn’t make sense to keep working with these clients. You won’t generate enough to cover your overhead or reinvest in the business. So tally up the cash you’re bringing in from each client every quarter, and look at the time and money you’re investing to complete each client’s projects. This way you’ll know if you’re breaking even or turning a profit. If you aren’t, you may be better off either raising prices, or replacing the client with a more profitable one.

Step 2: Research Market Rates

In consumer product businesses, it’s easier to figure out what prices the market will bear because your competitors advertise them online. In professional services business, you may need a different approach. Consider joining a trade organization that offers market reports on how much independent professionals in your field are charging. In my experience, $200 membership dues to such a group pays for itself many times over.

Talking with friendly competitors in the same geographic area can also help you find out the common rates for a particular service. Are most of them charging more than you do? Then it’s probably time to consider a rate increase.

Step 3: Calculate The Return On Your Clients’ Investments

Clients won’t mind paying you more if you’re doing a great job and you can show them how hiring you more than pays for itself. Look for objective ways to quantify the financial gains you’ve brought a client before approaching them with a rate hike. For instance, if you coached a client’s sales team for six months and now sales have tripled, you can easily make a strong case for paying you more.