A Twitch-like VR broadcasting platform just raised $11.7M to turn you into a ghost

Because millions of people like watching other people play video games, among other activities, Twitch has become one of the internet’s most popular destinations. Some think that same type of functionality–recording experiences to share with others, either privately or publicly–could be a big hit in virtual reality .

That’s why Vreal, a 24-person Seattle-based startup, has just closed an $11.7 million Series A funding round led by Axioma Ventures, according to UploadVR.

“The recording includes the environment, movement of players, their interactions and voices so the moment can be revisited,” Upload reports. “Ebenezer Scrooge walking through a memory with the Ghost of Christmas Past is a pretty close analogy to how Vreal captures VR experiences and allows you to relive them with someone else.”DT