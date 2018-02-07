Thanks to Alexa, Gordon Ramsay can yell at you in your kitchen

If you’ve dreamed of having celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay scream at you for serving up a dog’s dinner that he wouldn’t even feed to his dog, you’re in luck.

After the success of Amazon’s Super Bowl commercial–in which Ramsay and other celebrities step in when Alexa loses her voice–audio company Ground Control decided to get in on the fun by introducing a new Alexa skill. When enabled, the notoriously hot-headed chef will “review” your cooking in the abrasive style that made him so famous. Aspiring chefs can “ask Gordon Ramsay what he thinks” about their food, and Alexa will unleash one of Ramsay’s trademark insults–say, “how can you do this to food and f***ing sleep at night?”

Luckily you don’t need to pay for this delightful treat since it’s free, save for the cost to your dignity.

ML