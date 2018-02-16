NBA Players Union Unveils New Marketing Rights Group Think450

This weekend as the NBA All-Star festivities hit Los Angeles, more than 30 brands, ranging from Lamborghini to Postmates, will be setting up shop at the London Hotel, organizing social events and presenting potential business and content opportunities to the NBA players strolling through. It’s not the usual All-Star party, but rather the National Basketball Player’s Association’s way of launching a new marketing business decades in the making.

For the past 20 years, the NBPA has essentially rented players licensing rights to the league, who in turn would sell them to corporate sponsors, then share the revenue with the union. That share hit about $41 million last year, but during the last collective bargaining agreement, the union decided it wanted control over the players’ likenesses and images. The new deal kicked in last summer.

What that means is that while players still control their individual sponsorship deals and brand partnerships, and the teams still control any use of team names and logos, the union now controls the rights to the players as a group, as long as they’re not in uniform.

Last summer, to handle the new marketing and licensing responsibility, the union created the National Basketball Players Inc. (NBPI), modeled closely after the NFL Player’s Inc., and began staffing up, hiring former Def Jam Records and Nike exec Que Gaskins as its chief brand and growth officer. Now at All-Star Weekend, after months of business strategy development, the union is unveiling to its membership and potential brand partners the next iteration of this marketing and licensing arm, now called Think450.

The name represents the union’s mind-set that it is working to benefit all 450 active NBA players. “We talked about what was important to our players and how we think about this business, and how we communicate it to the business community when we go out to the marketplace,” says THINK450 president Jordan Schlachter. “We were bouncing around words and we just said, we need to think about all 450 of our players. That’s when it clicked.”

Houston Rockets star and NBA players’ union president Chris Paul says it’s a significant move that he hopes will benefit all members. “It’s a big deal,” he says. “As the union has become stronger, players have become more educated and better understand their value. There are a fortunate few players who have a business team or agency working on their behalf on a daily basis, but with the union it’s about everybody. This gives the union a chance to see what business opportunities are there for the collective group.”

While the NBA does a fantastic job marketing the game on the court, Schlachter says the players saw more off-court opportunity in controlling their image and marketing rights. It also allows the union to develop its own sponsorship opportunities.