Your Company Slack Is A Living Nightmare, But It Doesn’t Have To Be

It’s been two years since “Slacklash” became the go-to portmanteau for people suffering from information overload at work. But so far, all signs suggest Slack isn’t going anywhere, and lots of people actually like it . So instead of looking for ways to wean ourselves off of group chat platforms altogether, maybe it’s time instead to figure out a few ways to better deal with this brave, plaid world we’ve opted into.

For starters, Slack knows it has a notification problem and has a dedicated help page offering tips for cutting the noise, and another one for teams with hundreds or thousands of members. But many of the problems that plague large teams are too big for any one person to solve alone. Here are the most common things that make Slack an intolerable hellscape for people who just want to get work done–and what it takes to fix them.

The Firehose Effect

Ryan Osborn, VP of innovation and strategic integration at NBCUniversal, advises team leaders to think hard about their goals before indiscriminately launching new Slack channels. “I find that if you’re creating a channel without a clear purpose, it’s doomed to fail from the start,” he says. Setting a new channel’s topic and purpose in Slack helps set expectations, cut down on duplicates, and stem the general flood of information.

The key is just to be more deliberate about how channels fit together, and who needs to follow each one. One way to do that? Split out channels with prefixes that fall into some broad-based categories. Here are some common ones:

#team- : for discussion among members of each team

: for discussion among members of each team #proj- : for project-related conversations like status updates or feature brainstorming

: for project-related conversations like status updates or feature brainstorming #links- : for sharing links ( #links-talent and #links-tools are usually pretty helpful)

: for sharing links ( and are usually pretty helpful) #help- : for help requests (more on this in a bit)

: for help requests (more on this in a bit) #fun- : for affinity groups, these channels help keep off-topic chitchat out of the main work channels

: for affinity groups, these channels help keep off-topic chitchat out of the main work channels #local-: if your team doesn’t have a physical office, these are useful for local events or meet-ups

Finally, kill #general. Rename it #announcements, restrict posting permissions to administrators, and use it to give high-fives to new hires instead.

