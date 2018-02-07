The New “Deadpool 2” Trailer Introduces Cable—And Trolls Justice League

Who: 20th Century Fox

Why we care: Considering the meta-marketing fest that was the roll-out of the original Deadpool movie, it was always expected that we’d be getting another dose of the foul-mouthed hero’s trailer strategy when it came to the sequel. Here we not only get an extended look at Josh Brolin as Cable, but we also get to see Deadpool in Toy Story action figure mode, Zazie Beetz as Domino, and a solid Justice League mustache joke.

Directed by David Leitch (Atomic Blonde), Deadpool 2, in all its lazy writing glory, hits theaters May 18. It’s almost worth checking out the trailer for the Youtube description alone:

“After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

JB