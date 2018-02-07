The New “Deadpool 2” Trailer Introduces Cable—And Trolls Justice League

Who: 20th Century Fox

Why we care: Considering the meta-marketing fest that was the roll-out of the original Deadpool movie, it was always expected that we’d be getting another dose of the foul-mouthed hero’s trailer strategy when it came to the sequel. Here we not only get an extended look at Josh Brolin as Cable, but we also get to see Deadpool in Toy Story action figure mode, Zazie Beetz as Domino, and a solid Justice League mustache joke.

Directed by David Leitch (Atomic Blonde), Deadpool 2, in all its lazy writing glory, hits theaters May 18. It’s almost worth checking out the trailer for the Youtube description alone: