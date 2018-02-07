These industries are the most vulnerable to data breaches in the United States

Thanks to Equifax , as many as 143 million people in the United States are well aware of the harsh realities of data breaches. In 2017 alone, 551 data breaches affected organizations, with over 1.9 billion files leaked.

To find out the industries most vulnerable to data breaches, Citrix ShareFile collected data from the Privacy Rights Clearinghouse and the 2017 “Cost of Data Breach Study” by the Ponemon Institute, in partnership with IBM Security. The result is a pretty terrifying game called: Which Industry Is Going To Leak Your Data Next?

According to their research, healthcare is the most vulnerable industry, with 328 leaks (nearly 60% of all leaks in 2017) at an estimated cost of almost $1.2 billion. The technology industry earns the title for most number of files hacked–more than 1.75 billion in total.

As for how theses data breaches happen, most of them were the result of hacking, the report says. Rounding out the top three causes were unintended disclosure and physical loss. Read more here, and then go lock your credit report.

ML