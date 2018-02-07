Lindsey Vonn’s Comeback Gets Poetic In New Olympic Under Armour Ad

What: A new Olympics-themed ad from Under Armour uses verse to tell her tale.

Who: Under Armour

Why we care: Lindsey Vonn may be the most decorated skier in U.S. history. She also may have just won her 80th and 81st World Cup races in recent weeks. But her journey to Pyeongchang for the 2018 Winter Olympics has been a long road littered with horrific injuries and setbacks. She wasn’t in Sochi four years ago, and it was only about 12 months ago that she raced for the first time in nearly a year after knee and arm injuries.

NBC touted her remarkable storyline with a standout Super Bowl ad, and now Under Armour has enlisted spoken word poet Safia Eihillo to tell her tale.

“I was hurt & did not end/& now I am endless

my body breaks/& it breaks/& I do not”

With lines like that, the brand manages to find a unique, inspiring take on a story we’ll be hearing a lot more of in the coming weeks.JB