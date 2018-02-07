ProPublica and WNYC are investigating “Trump Inc.” in a new podcast

ProPublica and WNYC are launching a new investigative podcast that hopes to get to the bottom of one important question: How exactly does Donald J. Trump’s family business work?

The question comes in the wake of the election of a leader who owns a “sprawling, active business empire” but has refused to divest himself from his businesses, and spent a third of his time in office at a Trump-owned property.

In Trump Inc., WNYC Studios and ProPublica will investigate and report on the central mysteries of the Trump Organization, laying out what they know about Trump and his family business and what they don’t. When they first started mapping out the Trump family’s complex business structure on a whiteboard, they said “it looked like Carrie Mathison’s wall from Homeland.”

They hope to untangle the morass of connected lines–and they want listeners to help. They have set up a series of secure ways to send in tips, including Signal, WhatsApp, email, and even the postal service, all in the hopes of getting to the bottom of Trump Inc.

ML