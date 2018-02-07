A livery driver took his life to protest the devastating effect of Uber on career drivers

The professional driver Doug Schifter, who was in his sixties, took his life with a shotgun in front of City Hall in Lower Manhattan on Monday, the New York Times reports. Hours before, Schifter posted on Facebook about the hardships the gig economy and companies like Uber had placed on drivers in his profession. Schifter wrote that he was now forced to sometimes work 100 hours a week just to make the same money he made in a 40-hour workweek before the rise of the gig economy. The resulting loss of income caused him to lose his health insurance and saw his credit card debt jump. The Times‘ piece on Schifter’s tragic death is a hard read but well worth exploring as it highlights the detrimental effects the gig economy has on the traditional workers it is displacing. You can read Schifter’s final Facebook post below.
