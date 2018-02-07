That $1,000 iPhone X too pricey? Goldman Sachs wants to help finance it for you

Goldman Sachs is in talks with Apple to help customers finance their purchases of the $1,000 iPhone X or other expensive gadgets with a loan, reports the Wall Street Journal. Their loans charge about 12% interest on average, compared to the 20% and more charged by many credit cards. It’s the latest sign that the Wall Street giant wants to expand into consumer lending, such as its 2016 launch of Marcus, an online tool that helps people refinance their credit card debt.