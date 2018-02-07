That $1,000 iPhone X too pricey? Goldman Sachs wants to help finance it for you

Goldman Sachs is in talks with Apple to help customers finance their purchases of the $1,000 iPhone X or other expensive gadgets with a loan, reports the Wall Street Journal. Their loans charge about 12% interest on average, compared to the 20% and more charged by many credit cards. It’s the latest sign that the Wall Street giant wants to expand into consumer lending, such as its 2016 launch of Marcus, an online tool that helps people refinance their credit card debt.
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens