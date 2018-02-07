Chinese citizens are chill about the impact of AI on jobs

Sixty-five percent of people polled in China think the rise of artificial intelligence and robotics in the workforce will create more career opportunities for them in the next decade, according to a survey of 20,000 people by Dentsu Aegis Network (via CNBC). That means people in China are by far the most optimistic of any country. On a global level, only 29% of people think AI and robotics will lead to more human jobs. Americans are more concerned than that, with only 23% believing the same. And the most pessimistic about AI and robotics’ effects on the job market? The U.K. and Germany, where only 18% of their citizens think the emerging tech will have a positive effect on human jobs.MG
