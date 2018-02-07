Apple wants Goldman Sachs to lend you money to buy an iPhone

The investment giant is in talks with Apple to create a program that would finance a customer’s purchase of Apple’s products, including the $1,000 iPhone X, the Wall Street Journal reports. There’s not a lot known about how far Goldman and Apple’s talks of a financing deal have gotten, but the idea seems to originate from the desire Apple has to make it cheaper for people to buy its products on credit. Under the Goldman plan, the investment company would offer credit to shoppers who want to buy Apple products at a lower interest rate than most credit cards offer, making Apple’s products cheaper, in the long run, for people who prefer to buy them on credit. The Journal was quick to point out, however, that the talks between the two companies are ongoing and could still fall apart.MG
