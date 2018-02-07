Pornhub and Twitter are banning “deepfake” face-swap porn videos

The videos use AI to put the faces of celebrities onto the body of porn stars. Deepfakes were popularized on a Reddit subform where they gained notoriety over the last several months. The practice is obviously done without the celebrity’s consent, leading many opponents of the videos to classify them in the same league as revenge porn. Now popular adult website Pornhub has announced it will ban deepfakes from its platform, telling Motherboard :

“We do not tolerate any nonconsensual content on the site and we remove all said content as soon as we are made aware of it. Nonconsensual content directly violates our TOS [terms of service] and consists of content such as revenge porn, deepfakes or anything published without a person’s consent or permission.”

Shortly after Pornhub’s ban, Twitter also told Motherboard it will ban the posting of deepfakes, telling the site, “We will suspend any account we identify as the original poster of intimate media that has been produced or distributed without the subject’s consent. We will also suspend any account dedicated to posting this type of content.”MG