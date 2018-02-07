Elon Musk’s red Roadster orbiting the Earth is breathtaking

The cherry-red Tesla Roadster was part of the payload sent into space during yesterday’s successful Falcon Heavy launch. The surreal sight of the stunt is breathtaking to behold–and Musk wasted no time posting pictures and videos of the car orbiting the Earth on Twitter. After this, can we all just agree Musk is now officially the world’s most eccentric billionaire?
View from SpaceX Launch Control. Apparently, there is a car in orbit around Earth. pic.twitter.com/QljN2VnL1O
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2018