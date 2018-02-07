advertisement
advertisement
  • 5:55 am

Elon Musk’s red Roadster orbiting the Earth is breathtaking

The cherry-red Tesla Roadster was part of the payload sent into space during yesterday’s successful Falcon Heavy launch. The surreal sight of the stunt is breathtaking to behold–and Musk wasted no time posting pictures and videos of the car orbiting the Earth on Twitter. After this, can we all just agree Musk is now officially the world’s most eccentric billionaire?

Camera views from inside the payload fairing #FalconHeavy

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on

MG

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company