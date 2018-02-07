Trulia now surfaces data on LGBT protections as you search for houses

Even in 2018, federal law doesn’t explicitly protect you from housing or employment discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. That puts the onus on the powers that be at the state and municipal level, which means only 22 states in the U.S. (and Washington, D.C.) reportedly have laws that shield LGBT people from housing discrimination due to sexual orientation or gender identity. And in 28 states, employers can still fire someone for being gay or transgender.

Starting today, real estate listing platform Trulia will include information on the extent of local LGBT protections alongside every property listed for sale. The new feature, dubbed Local Legal Protections, will outline the nondiscrimination laws in the surrounding area—across housing, employment, and public accommodations—based on data collected by research nonprofit Movement Advancement Project.

This is just the start, according to Trulia, which claims it will continue looking into populations impacted by a dearth of federal protections. “We are proud of this new feature, but acknowledge that the LGBT community isn’t the only group without explicit federal protections,” the company said in a statement. “LGBT-specific data is a starting point for our Local Legal Protections feature.”PM