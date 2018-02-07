ESPN For Cord-Cutters Gets A Price As Disney Reports Flat Media Revenue

In the Walt Disney Company’s first earnings report since it announced the acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox’s film and TV businesses, the company beat Wall Street expectations—for the most part. Disney said it earned an adjusted $1.89 a share, compared to the $1.61 that Wall Street expected for the quarter ending. However, revenue was $15.35 billion, just short of the $15.5 billion analysts predicted.

The strong quarter was the result of an uptick in revenue across Disney’s global theme parks, as well as recently enacted federal tax changes, which led to a $1.6 billion financial boost for the company.

On the earnings call, Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger revealed more details about ESPN Plus, the company’s sports streaming app, which will launch in the spring at a cost of $4.99 a month. Iger said the app will be an overhaul of the current ESPN app and that “the experience is being completely redone.” He said it would be more personalized to users’ tastes, habits, and geography, and would offer more content and coverage of Major League Baseball, soccer the National Hockey League, Grand Slam tennis events, rugby, and cricket.

The app will also have original content and provide access to ESPN’s library of programming, including the documentary series 30 for 30.

With traditional cable TV subscriptions in decline, Iger boasted that ESPN Plus will let sports fans access the network’s content any way they want. “If anything points to the future that ESPN looks like, it will be this app and the experience it provides,” he said.

Which is good news, seeing as Disney’s media networks reported flat revenue and a 12% decline in operating income due to weaker ad sales at ESPN.

A Galaxy Too Close To Home

On the studio side, revenue dropped by 1% and operating income decreased by 2% due to slower home video sales of Cars 3, compared to the previous year’s Finding Dory. But Disney said it nonetheless had a “solid” quarter due to Thor: Ragnorak, Coco, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, even though the latter film fell short of box office expectations. Iger is also enthused about the next Marvel movie, Black Panther, which has been getting strong word of mouth and praise from critics.