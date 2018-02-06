Amazon is undoing the worst part of its cheap Prime phones

Amazon’s Prime Exclusive Phones have always been something of a devil’s bargain. In exchange for deep discounts on unlocked phones, users had to live with lock-screen ads, which had a unique way of searing themselves into your brain after a day of routine smartphone use.

Now, Amazon is removing those lock-screen ads from new and existing Prime Exclusive Phones–starting tomorrow. The company says it doesn’t want ads to hinder new unlocking technologies, such as fingerprint sensors and face recognition, or to preclude people from putting their own photos or wallpapers on the lock screen.

The phones will still sell at a discount, and they’ll remain preloaded with Amazon’s apps and shopping widget. But they’ll become a much better deal without the constant reminders to buy more stuff.JN