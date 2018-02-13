What To Do When Common Time Management Tricks Don’t Work

You’re overwhelmed with obligations and responsibilities, and you know that you need to devise a better time management system to stop your head from exploding. There’s just one problem, you feel like you’ve tried every hack there is, and none of them have proven to be effective.

Don’t worry, this doesn’t mean that you’re doomed to a life of uncontrollable chaos. You might just need to look beyond what works for most people, or tweak their methods in a way that works best for you and your life. Here are some alternatives you can try.

Instead Of: Writing A To-Do List

Yes, writing down your to-do list has psychological (and productivity) benefits and seems like an easy way to manage your time. But it’s not for everyone. If you can’t stop yourself from writing 20 items, then feel bad when you only accomplish three, or you find the structure of a to-do list stifling and uninspiring, you might want to stop the practice altogether. In a previous Fast Company article, communication expert Judith Humphrey explained her rationale for ditching her to-do list: “Some activities benefit from not being reduced to tasks.. If I jotted down “go for a walk,” that activity would instantly lose its appeal. When the idea of going for a stroll remains in my head, I can look forward to it expectantly–because it’s a choice, not a duty.”

Try: Write A Stop-Doing List

What you can do, however, is remind yourself of items that don’t bring you joy, and contribute very little to your long-term goals. This way, you’re unlikely to spend a lot of time doing time-sucking, non-rewarding work, freeing you up to do the work that does make you happy in the long run. As Mike Vardy, author of The Front Nine: How to Start the Year You Want Anytime You Want previously told Fast Company, “Having a list of things you’re not going to do is easier to achieve…If I know what I don’t do, it’s easier to live intentionally.”

Instead Of: The Pomodoro Technique

If you’re reading this article, chances are you probably know the importance of deep work and setting aside some uninterrupted time for it every week. The problem is, the most commonly used method for scheduling deep work, the Pomodoro Technique, can feel overtly militaristic and restrictive. You can’t always work in 20-25 minute chunks and then take a five-minute break. Sometimes you’re so in the zone that five minutes feels like disruption. Other times you can only really focus for 10 minutes before you need to decompress for an hour.

Try: Scheduling Procrastination Breaks

After realizing that I would not cure my procrastination habits with the Pomodoro technique, I experimented with scheduling procrastination breaks between tasks. During this allotted break, I gave myself permission to do as much time-wasting activities (social media scrolling included) until I got bored and wanted to move on to my next task. That week, I was the most efficient I’d been.