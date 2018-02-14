This Investment Platform Funds More Diverse Companies By Focusing On Data, Not Founders

When Madeline Haydon launched a startup called Nutpods –selling a dairy-free creamer made from coconuts and almonds–she wasn’t in a position to get funding from a traditional VC firm. The company was tiny, well below the threshold to get noticed. As a female founder, too, the odds weren’t in her favor; only 2% of venture capital goes to women-led companies. She is also a minority, and based near Seattle, not Silicon Valley. Haydon raised a small amount on Kickstarter, and then got funding from another source: a platform called CircleUp that uses machine learning and massive amounts of data to evaluate startups.

CircleUp’s software, called Helio, tracks billions of data points about 1.3 million consumer and retail companies, automatically analyzing the same metrics that investors would typically consider manually, and predicting the likelihood that a startup will have breakout success. The company then recommends qualified startups on a marketplace for investors–and also directly invests or offers loans to some of those startups itself. Using data and algorithms, it turns out, dramatically changes the profile of companies that get funding: 35% of the companies on the platform are women-led, or roughly 17 times more than the industry average, based solely on the merit of the startups.

At the time that the platform identified Nutpods, the startup was doing less than $50,000 in annual sales, but CircleUp’s algorithms gave it a high “brand score” based on product reviews and social media growth. The company raised $1.2 million on CircleUp’s marketplace in 2016, and the platform directly invested an undisclosed amount in 2017. Nutpods’s sales grew 500% last year, and the products are now available at major chains such as Kroger’s, Publix, and Whole Foods.

“Traditionally, private investors find and evaluate companies in a completely manual method,” says CircleUp CEO and cofounder Ryan Caldbeck. “They’re using a collection of heuristics that are developed over many years of doing their job, sometimes well, sometimes not well . . . those heuristics are inherently biased.”

One study of a tech startup competition found that male-led startups raised five times more than their female-led counterparts, in part because of the types of questions that VCs asked each gender. Investors also have a local bias; one long-term study found that half of investments happened within around 200 miles of the investor. Other studies have found that investors are more likely to evaluate startups favorably when the founders are most similar to themselves.

Even investors that use CircleUp’s platform, Caldbeck says, sometimes second-guess the platform’s recommendations. “Investors love funding disruption, but they believe they will never get disrupted,” he says. “It is always funny talking to them–they will talk ad nauseam about how an entrepreneur in any other industry on earth is naive if they don’t think they’re going to be disrupted specifically by data and machine learning. I’ve heard that so many times from investors. But they will always tell you it can’t happen in private investing. There’s just not enough data, or there’s other reasons why it can’t happen, or you need 10 years of experience to do it successfully, etc.”

In one case, an early version of the platform recommended Halo Top, a high-protein, low-sugar ice-cream brand launched in 2012 by a former lawyer. The startup didn’t generate much investor interest on CircleUp’s marketplace. But by 2017, Halo Top was selling more pints of ice cream than Ben & Jerry’s or Haagen-Dazs or any other American ice-cream brand, based largely on the fact that it has dramatically fewer calories (and consumers feel like they can eat the entire pint in one sitting). CircleUp realized that if the investors on its platform–who they speculate may have been relying on a gut reaction or a particular metric that had little empirical evidence as an indicator of success–weren’t always fully supporting promising brands, it should start a fund to also begin investing itself.