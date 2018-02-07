How To Be An Effective Employee When Your Team Is A Mess

While no workplace is perfect, there are shades of gray when it comes to dysfunction. While you hear about the toxic workplace –one that is so rife with negativity that you feel dread and anxiety even before you arrive at your desk–you probably know that it’s not always so easy to just smack that label on an entire organization.

After all, you may really like your company and your role, but find that you’re working on an incredibly chaotic team. You may also find that when there’s ongoing conflict in your department, that dissatisfaction can carry over into other parts of your overall happiness and well-being.

And that’s because dysfunction is like annoying background noise. It’s always there, subtly impacting interactions. While it may not be influencing your work or mood to the point where you’re thinking about quitting (yet), it’s important to manage the situation before it does get out of control.

Here are some steps you can take:

1. Figure Out What You’re Dealing With

Before you can take steps to address the problem, you have to evaluate what exactly you’re dealing with.

Look for patterns in team dynamics. Is everyone always steamrolling each others’ opinions? Does the group meet infrequently and lack direction, or does everyone feel collectively overwhelmed by outside expectations?

The more you can pinpoint the problem, the faster you can move to step two.