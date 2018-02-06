The west side of Manhattan is slowly becoming Googleville

It looks like Google wants to turn Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood into Mountain View East. In 2010, the company bought a building on 8th Avenue for $1.77 billion. Today, the Real Deal reports that the company is close to buying what’s known as the Chelsea Market building for a price tag of more than $2 billion. Currently, the building holds a well-known food market, as well as some Google properties, including its Jigsaw offices.

The report says that Google already leases around 400,000 square feet of the building, so it makes sense that the company would want to buy it outright. It’s unclear what Google will try to do if the purchase goes through–especially since the Chelsea Market building is already almost fully occupied.

Let’s just hope that Chelsea Market’s tacos will remain. You can read the full Real Deal report here.CGW