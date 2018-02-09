How To Figure Out Exactly What Time Of Day You’ll Be Most Productive

Are you running your day in a way that takes advantage of your natural flows of energy? If you’re not, you’re operating at less than full capacity. It’s important to do the right work at the right time, says Daniel Pink, author of When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing .

“For whatever reason, we don’t take the question of ‘when’ as seriously as ‘what’ or ‘how’ or ‘who,'” he says. “We are intentional about what we do; we make a to-do list. We are intentional about who; that’s what HR departments focus on. And we’re fairly intentional about how we do things. The question of ‘when,’ however, is a second order issue. It’s all about convenience and availability.”

But when does matter: “It’s not more important than ‘what,’ ‘how,’ or ‘who,’ but it’s as important,” says Pink.

Start By Identifying Your Chronotype

Each of us has a personal pattern based on our circadian rhythm that influences our physiology and psychology. Pink says there are three chronotypes:

Larks, or morning people

Owls, or night people

And “third birds,” a group that is somewhere in between

Determine your chronotype by finding the midpoint between the time you usually go to sleep and the time you wake. If it’s between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., you’re among the 14% of people who are considered larks. If it’s between 6 a.m. and noon, you’re in the 21% of people who are owls. If it’s between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m., you’re in the 65% of people who are third birds.

Knowing your chronotype helps you identify the stages of your day: peak, trough, and rebound. About three-quarters of us experience the stages in that order, but night owls do it in reverse: rebound, trough, and peak, says Pink.

Tap Into Its Power

Pairing tasks to the right time of day can help you be more effective. In fact, time of day can account for a 20% variance in performance on cognitive tasks. While the length of your cycles usually last 90 to 120 minutes, you can get a more granular sense by becoming more observant about your own rhythm. Pink suggests tracking your energy every 90 minutes. Note what you’re doing. Then on a scale of 1 to 10, rate how mentally alert you feel, and how physically energetic you feel.