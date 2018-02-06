SocialRank is making it easier to suss out fake Twitter and Instagram followers

For social media accounts, it’s not enough to get engagement. It’s also important to figure out why posts get a lot of eyeballs. That’s why analytics tools exist, to help social media managers and brands understand who engages with what content.

Today Social Rank, an analytics tool, added a new feature that lets its customers analyze individual Twitter and Instagram posts in a deeper way. Before, SocialRank users were only able to analyze their audience as a whole; it provided more sweeping analyses about which followers engage with accounts, using data in aggregate (for example, who an account’s most popular follower is).

SocialRank CEO Alex Taub describes its new capabilities as offering a more “granular audience analysis.” It let’s its customers know why a specific post did so well, by analyzing its engagement. It also, says Taub, makes it much easier for Instagram accounts to manage comments.

And for those fearful of the fake follower plague, SocialRank users can easily see the accounts who engage with content and figure out if they’re just dead automated weight. With fake followers gaining more attention in the wake of a recent New York Times article about the issue, these tools can help account managers figure out which of their followers are authentic.

You can read the company’s blog post about the new update here.CGW