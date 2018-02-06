Facebook says parents mostly trust themselves to guide their kids’ internet use

To celebrate Safer Internet Day, Facebook skipped the chocolates and roses and gave its users something else—tips to keep kids safer online.

Those tips include teaching kids to think before they share online, being a good role model, setting ground rules, and engaging online with your kids early and often. The company also suggests flipping the script by asking your kids to teach you about apps and sites, and opening up the conversation about safety, privacy, and security.

As it promotes its kid-friendly Messenger app, Facebook has been doing a little research about the relationship between kids, parents, and technology. Its recent survey found that:

64% of parents trust themselves the most to guide their child’s technology use.

77% of parents say they are the most appropriate to determine how much time their child spends using online technologies.

77% of parents say they are the most appropriate to decide the right age for their child to use online digital technologies.

The only surprising thing about this survey is that 36% of parents perhaps don’t trust themselves to guide their children’s tech use. Maybe Facebook can next conduct a survey on who they think is better qualified?

Facebook also launched a Parents Portal where parents can dig through a treasure trove of expert information about kids and technology, and find more tips on keeping kids safe online.ML