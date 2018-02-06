Sorry, but Lady Doritos are not a thing

Yesterday, news outlets around the world clutched their pearls and reported that PepsiCo was about to launch a line of “Lady Doritos” aimed at the delicate palates of women who can’t handle the crunch and crumbs of regular Doritos. The story was driven by comments made by PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi on a podcast. As we noted, the story didn’t ring entirely true, so we reached out to Pepsi for comment to see if, in fact, Lady Doritos are imminent.

Based on the company’s response, it looks like women are just going to have to continue to strap on Doritos like feedbags and crunch loudly and proudly like everyone else.

According to PepsiCo:

“The reporting on a specific Doritos product for female consumers is inaccurate. We already have Doritos for women – they’re called Doritos, and they’re enjoyed by millions of people every day. At the same time, we know needs and preferences continue to evolve and we’re always looking for new ways to engage and delight our consumers.”

While PepsiCo may be creating snacks targeted at women and their snack needs, Nooyi, as one of the few female CEOs at a Fortune 500 company, probably knows better than to give the world Lady Doritos.ML