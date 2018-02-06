This Chatbot Will Take Your Harassment Claims To HR Anonymously

Julia Shaw, a criminal psychologist and memory expert at the University College London, is hoping the newly launched Spot can do the job. The chatbot, developed with cofounders Dylan Marriott and Daniel Nicolae, uses artificial intelligence and memory science.

This isn’t the first service aimed at facilitating the reporting of harassment and discrimination. With the STOPit app, employees are able to report incidents such as harassment, intimidation, bullying, discrimination, and workers’ comp fraud anonymously. Empower Work offers peer-based text support or web chat-based support for U.S. employees for ethical issues and microaggressions. Others like Jornaler@ helps day laborers report and prevent wage theft.

However, Shaw and her cofounders claim that the AI behind Spot will help it be the first of its kind to do cognitive interviews.

Shaw explains that the cognitive interview first asks the person to freely describe what happened. This is followed by specific questions called “probes” that ask about the things they mentioned. Part of what makes this technique effective is the way in which the questions are asked. “All questions are open-ended rather than leading the person to a certain response. The cognitive interview was developed by scientists to help police reliably extract accounts of important life events,” Shaw explains.

She says decades of research that indicate this particular technique increases accuracy and lowers the amount of inaccurate information obtained in an interview. “It is currently considered best practice for interviewing people about negative emotional memories,” says Shaw.

Harassment and discrimination are not only fraught with negative emotions, but the prospect of reporting incidents is often so daunting that those who’ve experienced it won’t say anything at all. While the #MeToo movement is encouraging more people to speak out against harassment, the majority of women who experience sexual harassment at work (close to 70%) don’t tell a superior about it, according to a report from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.