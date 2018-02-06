The Crosscut Festival Was Seattle’s Response To A Fast-Changing Region

Seattle may be best known for two things: endless rain and left-leaning politics. (Fine, you can add Amazon and surging housing prices to that list—more on that later.) Both were out in full force at the Crosscut Festival, where the regional news website convened a full day of thoughtful conversations with politicians, writers, activists, and pundits.

Julian Castro, the former Obama-appointed secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and Jay Inslee, Washington state’s governor, were pressed on the prospect of their 2020 presidential candidacies. Castro answered with a definite “maybe,” saying his final decision would come after the 2018 midterm elections. Inslee sidestepped the question with a joke, saying he’d support California governor Jerry Brown, should he ever choose to run.

Castro also offered advice for the Democratic Party, saying it should focus on two messages, as Crosscut’s Lilly Fowler wrote: “1. That it stands for everyone, no matter the color of skin, rich or poor. 2. That it will be a party that stands for accountability.” Castro also jokingly accused his identical twin brother, Joaquín Castro, a U.S representative from Texas, of buying Twitter followers. “Mine are natural, organic,” he said.

The current administration—and the twisted road we’ve taken to get to it—was the main topic of conversation among former White House staffers David Litt, Scott McClellan, and David Frum. “There’s a culture of malice and there is a culture of not caring,” said Litt, an Obama White House veteran, describing the current White House. Frum, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, highlighted the increasing skepticism in democracy as one of the reasons Trump made it all the way to the White House. He cited recent academic research conducted among citizens in Europe. “Among people born in the 1930s, around 90% said yes, [democracy] is essential. Among people born after 1980, it’s about 25%.”

Litt, a former Obama speechwriter and millennial who now writes for Funny Or Die, pushed back on the idea that younger people are done with democracy. Perhaps, he argued, given Clinton’s flawed candidacy and Trump’s by-a-hair electoral college win, Trump’s presidency was something akin to “an accident.”

Frum seized upon that idea to offer what he called a possible “happy ending” by way of an analogy. He described the feeling of fatigued driving at night, when an oncoming car’s bright lights jostle you awake. “That jolts you, and you spring to your attention, you correct yourself, and the adrenaline from that near-miss gets you safely home,” he said. “And I sometimes wonder if that’s what Donald Trump could be—that he’s the near-miss that gets us safely home.”

A heavy-hitting panel of current and former police chiefs examined the question of police reform in 2018. Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick, who joined the Oakland Police Department in early 2017 during the height of a sex scandal, said, “Until you change culture, that reform is limited. Because I can change your policies, I can change your training, but until I change your heart and your mind, that culture does not change.”