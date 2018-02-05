She says Donald Trump sexually assaulted her. Now she’s running for office.

In 2016, Rachel Crooks went public with her story: She told the New York Times that, in 2005–when she was a 22-year-old receptionist for an investment company– Donald Trump forced her to kiss him on the mouth while they were alone in an elevator. Trump vehemently denied any claims of sexual assault.

That didn’t silence Crooks. Today she announced plans to run for the state legislature in Ohio. Crooks told Cosmopolitan that she decided to run because many people–including the president–have still not been held accountable for their actions.

Crooks still has to face the primaries (she has the Ohio State Democratic Party’s support), and then she will have to face off against a Republican incumbent in a district that voted for Trump. But Crooks believes she can drum up momentum to swing the region.

You can read the full Cosmopolitan article about Crooks here.