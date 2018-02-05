Super Bowl 2018 ratings were the worst in eight years, early data says

It may have felt like everyone was watching last night’s exciting Super Bowl game, but that wasn’t actually the case. According to data cited in the Hollywood Reporter , the game averaged a “47.4 overnight rating among metered market households on NBC.” That’s the lowest ratings report since 2010.

It was, however, only a 3% drop from last year, so not all was lost. But it seems that, perhaps, an increased focus on football’s concussion problem and the league’s poor response to players’ silent protests–along with bad ratings all season long–may have contributed to a less-than-ideal turnout. The complete ratings numbers aren’t out yet, and there may be more to say once we learn about streaming viewership and other data points.

Once these numbers are reported, I’ll be sure to update.CGW