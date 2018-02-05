Some Super Bowl champions are skipping the White House visit

The Philadelphia Eagles may have won the first Super Bowl in the franchise’s history, but some players plan on skipping the victory lap that runs through the White House.

President Trump, who released a statement on Super Bowl Sunday urging players to “proudly stand for the anthem,” congratulated the team on their historic win on Twitter (natch). Despite the lack of kneeling during the national anthem and a resoundingly apolitical halftime show, the Super Bowl champions are making their feelings about Trump heard loud and clear. As CNN reports, a handful of Eagles players are boycotting the traditional trip to the White House in protest over Trump’s response to Colin Kaepernick and other players who chose to kneel during the national anthem in response to police brutality and injustice against black and minority communities.

“No, I’m not going to the White House. Are you kidding me?” Eagles defensive end Chris Long, who skipped the White House visit last year when he played for the New England Patriots, said on the Pardon My Take Podcast.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins told CNN on Monday that he is skipping the visit, and wide receiver Torrey Smith said last week he would not attend if the opportunity arose.

Philadelphia Eagles safety and Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins says, "I personally do not anticipate attending (a victory event at the White House)" https://t.co/y3iENKNvfu pic.twitter.com/kLZa2Wq2Vr — New Day (@NewDay) February 5, 2018

