More Governments Are Turning To Impact Bonds–But Do They Deliver?

Connecticut has a social impact bond (SIB) to help the kids of opioid-addicted parents . Massachusetts uses the same financial mechanism to help immigrants assimilate to the U.S. workforce . In Rajasthan, India, a coalition of banks and foundations is funding the world’s first “healthcare development impact bond,” hoping to reduce infant mortality .

Social impact bonds are not bonds in the traditional sense, like, say, bonds of government debt traded on an exchange. They are really pay-for-performance (or pay-for-success) contracts. Normally they are led by governments that see an opportunity to raise fresh capital and cut costs by working with outside service providers to deliver a certain outcome. For example, a state may look to cut the cost of delivering training to refugees or the cost of foster care. It contracts with outside funders, like a bank, to raise capital to pay for the service. If the service provider meets its targets over time, the investor gets paid a return–perhaps 5% on their original investment over five years from the state. In theory, SIBs are win-win: improved social outcomes save governments money while paying investors for their capital. Moreover, they encourage all sides to pursue interventions that are proven and likely to work, as opposed to interventions that someone hopes will work.

The model of the social impact bond, now eight years old, is spreading. Figures recently released by Social Finance, a nonprofit that arranges SIBs, says there are now 108 around the world. Thirty-three launched in 2017 alone, covering areas like homelessness, child and family welfare, education, workforce development, and recidivism, including the three above.

Some results are now available. Social Finance says 27 SIBs have come to the end of their term, with 10 delivering on targets for outcome improvements. Of the other 17, 16 have not reported results. Only one, the SIB to reduce recidivism among prisoners at Rikers Island Prison, in New York, didn’t meet its objectives. Its funders Bloomberg Philanthropies and Goldman Sachs lost money on the deal.

The first SIB was enacted at Peterborough Prison, in the U.K., in 2010, and it proved to have positive outcomes. Seven service providers helped ex-prisoners with substance abuse and mental health issues, helping to cut reoffending rates by 9%–above a target of 7.5%. The SIB therefore delivered a financial return of 3% on capital to foundations that funded the initiative, Social Finance’s U.K. arm announced last summer.

Does this prove that SIBs work on the whole? Not really. The truth is we don’t really know, because many SIBs are ongoing. And, as important, we don’t know what the wider social consequences of SIBs might be. SIBs have widespread support among philanthropists and impact investors, among service providers and originators like Social Finance. But the jury is still out on effectiveness and unintended consequences (in fact, the jury may have gone home for a few years because most SIBs are still mid-term and results are not yet available). Several academics who’ve studied SIBs point to the potential for skewed incentives and expensive and complicated contracting procedures. They worry about misplaced enthusiasm for a model that remains largely unproven.

The positive case for SIBs is that they help raise capital for vital social services. The 108 projects have raised about $400 million in all, according to Social Finance, with about half of that flowing to U.S. projects. That is money that might not have been spent on helping kids and ex-prisoners were SIBs not started. Advocates point to the potential for risk-free government innovation (states and cities can try interventions with outside money). And SIBs have the potential to deliver greater accountability: projects are funded on the basis of proven results (rather than hope and ideology) and governed by observable metrics.