At Last, The First Trailer For “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Who: Disney

Why we care: During the big game last night we got a sneak peek, and this morning Disney dropped the first-ever teaser trailer for its much-anticipated Han Solo origin story, in theaters May 25. That anticipation is steeped in our culture’s ravenous appetite for all things Star Wars, particularly the unseen beginnings of a beloved, iconic character, but also thanks to the drama behind the camera. Namely, a high-profile director change from Chris Miller and Phil Lord to Ron Howard, who reportedly has done an almost 80% reshoot. But who cares now, look at the shiny new Millennium Falcon!

Alden Ehrenreich has an incredibly tall order to fill in the lead role and based on the internet’s initial excitement, this feels more like a Chewie and Lando Star Wars story. Of course, everyone’s favorite Wookie and Donald Glover–not to mention Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson–are much more well known than Ehrenreich (Stoker, Beautiful Creatures), but so far the signs are encouraging.