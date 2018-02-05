Why a 35-year-old shoe brand is rebooting for the athleisure generation

You may think of Easy Spirit as the shoe brand your mom and grandma love because their pumps and sneakers are just so darn comfortable. But over the weekend, the brand went through a total reboot in an effort to become hipper and younger. It just unveiled a cleaner sans serif logo and its imagery is full of stylish young women.

It makes sense. Millennials and Gen Z are utterly obsessed with comfort, and Easy Spirit believes that if it modernizes both the brand and the shoes themselves, it can capture a much wider proportion of the market. The brand is known for creating a system inside the shoe that promotes comfort. Women have higher arches than men and need better arch support, which Easy Spirit shoes promise to offer. This system will be incorporated into trendier shoes that might appeal to twenty- and thirty-somethings, but the brand will still continue to make many of its classic shoes that are old favorites among customers.

The redesign comes a year after Easy Spirit was acquired by Mark Fisher Footwear, a holding company that owns a wide range of shoe brands, including Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Kendall + Kylie, and Ivanka Trump. Prior to that, it was owned by Nine West Holdings.ES