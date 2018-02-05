You can now put your commuter benefits toward Lyft Line rides

Commuters can now pay for shared rides on Lyft Line with their pretax commuter benefits. The paid benefit is only available through a few providers (WageWorks, Benefit Resource, Commuter Benefit Solutions, Navia, Zenefits, and Ameriflex), so check with your human resources department if you’re unsure whether you have access.

To use pretax dollars, simply add your pre-paid benefits card as a payment method in the Lyft app.

Lyft tested this offering last year in a few cities, but it is now opening it up to all cities and regions where Lyft Line is available: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New Jersey, New York City, Philadelphia, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose , Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

The move stands to make Lyft more competitive with Uber, which allows workers with certain benefit programs to use pretax dollars toward Uberpool rides. It’s also further incentive to use its carpooling option over a private ride.RR