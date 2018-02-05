Here’s what MLK would have probably thought of that controversial Dodge ad

The ad ran during the Super Bowl and featured a sermon by Martin Luther King Jr. over Americana images and . . . Dodge Rams. Negative reaction to the ad was swift with almost universal condemnation of the carmaker for appropriating the words of one of the greatest civil rights leaders of all times to sell trucks. In response, a YouTuber found what could be said to be a more appropriate speech highlighting King’s thoughts about advertising, marketing, and capitalism. Here’s the original Dodge ad: