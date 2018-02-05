The probe into Equifax’s data breach has reportedly sputtered

The head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has reportedly scaled back the probe into how Equifax failed to protect the personal data of 143 million Americans during hacks that occurred between May and July of last year, says Reuters. After Equifax made news of the hack public in September, the then-CFPB director Richard Cordray authorized a full investigation into the breach. However, in November Cordray was replaced by Mick Mulvaney, President Trump’s budget chief, and since then the Equifax investigation has “sputtered” according to several government and industry sources. But even if the CFPB is going light on Equifax, the company is still being investigated by every state attorney general over the data breach and their other security problems.MG
