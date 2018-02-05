“Truth About Tech” campaign aims to pressure tech giants to make less addictive products

A group of former Facebook and Google employees have come together to form the Center for Humane Technology, a nonprofit concerned about the intrusive and addictive aspects of social media and other technology including smartphones, reports the New York Times. Together with media watchdog Common Sense Media, the group will launch the “Truth About Tech” ad campaign that will target 55,000 public schools in the U.S. The campaign will focus on educating students and parents about the detrimental effects of technology, which, experts say, include depression in heavy users of social media. Along with the ad campaign the group will lead an anti-tech addiction lobbying effort to pressure companies into making their tech less addictive.MG