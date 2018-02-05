“Truth About Tech” campaign aims to pressure tech giants to make less addictive products

A group of former Facebook and Google employees have come together to form the Center for Humane Technology, a nonprofit concerned about the intrusive and addictive aspects of social media and other technology including smartphones, reports the New York Times. Together with media watchdog Common Sense Media, the group will launch the “Truth About Tech” ad campaign that will target 55,000 public schools in the U.S. The campaign will focus on educating students and parents about the detrimental effects of technology, which, experts say, include depression in heavy users of social media. Along with the ad campaign the group will lead an anti-tech addiction lobbying effort to pressure companies into making their tech less addictive.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens