Elon Musk’s cherry-red Tesla Roadster is all set to be launched into space tomorrow

SpaceX’s new Falcon Heavy rocket will be launching from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, tomorrow, and part of its payload will be Musk’s Roadster with a dummy in the company’s space suit. Musk shared images of the Roadster on Instagram earlier this morning. As for why Musk is sending his car into space–well, eccentric billionaires need something to do, right? As for the Falcon Heavy launch itself, it’s an important one for Musk and SpaceX. The reusable rocket is designed to lift heavy payloads into low Earth orbit. If successful, the Falcon Heavy could help significantly reduce payload costs. Its test launch happens tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. ET.