Super Bowl 2018 live-stream: How to watch the Patriots-Eagles game without cable

The New England Patriots will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this afternoon for Super Bowl LII. In an earlier era, if you didn’t have cable or an antenna, this is right around the time you’d be frantically rifling through your rolodex in search of a generous friend with a big-screen TV.

But fear not, cord-cutters: Accessing the big game online or through a streaming device is a lot easier than it used to be. NBC, which is airing the game, will also live-stream it for free. You can access the NBC Sports live website here. Or you can download the NBC Sports app to your mobile or streaming devices.

According to Yahoo, you can also watch the game live on the Yahoo Sports app, regardless of your mobile network. The app is available for both iOS and Android.

How reliable any of these live-streams will be remains to be seen. As with any high-volume streaming situation, there are bound to be technical hiccups.

NBC’s pre-game coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET. Kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.CZ